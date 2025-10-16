JJ Redick Planning For Dress Rehearsal With All Healthy Players Available In Lakers Preseason Finale

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has been about as even-keeled as possible during the preseason given the lack of available players on the roster.

Redick and the training staff have been cautious with the players’ workload throughout training camp and preseason, though some players are simply unavailable due to being hurt. LeBron James is the biggest name on the sidelines as he works through a sciatica issue, while players like Marcus Smart are being monitored as they work themselves back to full health.

Even Luka Doncic was rested to begin the preseason after coming off EuroBasket 2025, so Redick and his staff have understandably been trying to find ways to get reps in where they can. The Lakers played a rare back-to-back set in the preseason against the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, leading Redick to strategically rest players on either night.

However, Redick revealed that their preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings will be a dress rehearsal.

“Friday, yes. The plan is to do a dress rehearsal and likely play most of our guys. I don’t know the minute total, but that’s the plan,” Redick said.

Getting as close to a full team against the Kings will be invaluable for the Lakers as they haven’t had many opportunities to get reps in against other teams. Redick’s comments indicate that Doncic, Reaves and other important rotation players will suit up so this could also be a sneak peak into the starting lineup to begin the 2025-26 season.

There have been times where Redick has alluded to the challenges of preparing for the regular season without a full roster, but Friday’s game against Sacramento at least offers him a chance to see where the team is at. The improvements have been small, but there have upticks in terms of competitiveness, defense and shot quality game by game.

While ending preseason on a high note with a win would be preferred, the most important thing is for the Lakers to execute the game plan on both ends of the floor and come out of it unscathed from injuries. If those two things happen, then Redick can rest a little easier before Opening Night next Tuesday.

JJ Redick hopeful LeBron James won’t miss too much time

The Lakers will be without LeBron James for at least the first month of the season, though JJ Redick is hopeful that the superstar won’t be forced to miss too much time.

