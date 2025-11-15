JJ Redick Pleased Lakers Got Off To Good Start Against Pelicans

Before this five-game road trip, the Los Angeles Lakers were 4-0 away from Crypto.com Arena. Head coach JJ Redick had his team playing well, which generated good vibes as they embarked on their first long trip.

However, L.A. faced adversity immediately by getting outplayed by an undermanned Atlanta Hawks team, later followed up by an embarrassing effort against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder. So Redick needed to search for answers to salvage these final two games against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the New Orleans game being on the first end of a back-to-back, the Lakers needed to handle business in order to possibly rest their starters before taking on Milwaukee. Despite having to play key players in the fourth quarter though, Redick is pleased by the fact that they got off to a good start for the first time this trip, via Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group:

Not important. I think for us, the fact that we got off to a good start for the first time on this trip, that group set the tone to start both halves. We’re able to finish the game… the game got a little choppy there with some of the just the physicality on both sides. But proud of our group. And again, much better defensive game for us. I thought the 28 assists were huge. Austin and Luka getting 19 of those. I don’t know the exact potential assist numbers, but I know it was high. So there’s a lot to be pleased with. And I thought DA’s performance was awesome as well.”

After being on the road for a week, it is easy for teams to lose focus and let the rope slip a bit. Especially after putting up two duds, Redick did a nice job recalibrating his group to handle a struggling Pelicans squad.

Obviously, blowing out New Orleans would have helped but simply getting a bounce-back win is all that matters. With the Bucks waiting, L.A. needs to finish this trip out strong with a 3-2 record.

Redick’s team struggled last year away from home and potentially securing an above .500 record on their first trip can be a momentum boost. Regardless, there are plenty of lessons to be learned and he will ensure the Lakers are better moving forward because of it.

Timberwolves’ Chris Finch takes jab at JJ Redick

When JJ Redick landed his first coaching job with the Lakers, there were plenty of skeptics regarding his ability to become a successful NBA coach given his lack of experience. But so far, the results have been promising and he has shown positive leadership qualities.

With Redick’s lack of experience though is gonna come some jokes, and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch recently took a jab at Redick’s media background, suggesting his podcast qualified him to be the Lakers coach.

Finch was an assistant coach when Redick was a player on the Pelicans, so the jab was likely just a playful one and not meant to be taken too seriously.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!