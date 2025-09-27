JJ Redick & Rob Pelinka Discuss Pressure For Lakers To Win Championship

The Los Angeles Lakers are always aiming high, but that is especially the case going into this season.

After acquiring Luka Doncic to pair with LeBron James and then building out the roster with quality role players, the Lakers have championship aspirations in 2025-26. That is especially the case because James is entering his 23rd season, which could very well be his last with the Lakers and in the NBA.

Some people don’t like constant pressure surrounding an organization like the Lakers, but head coach JJ Redick is embracing it going into his second season at the helm.

“I think there’s always pressure with the Lakers. You come into this building every day, and you’re constantly reminded of what Lakers excellence is,” Redick said at his annual pre-season press conference. “That doesn’t change, for me at least, year to year. The other part of what people probably would consider the outside pressure of trying to win: I think you have to look at your own internal standards. I feel like we set those standards last year. This summer was a very productive summer not only for myself as a coach but my entire coaching staff. I intentionally created an environment for my young coaches – Beau Levesque, Lindsey Harding, Ty Abbott, Michael Wexler – all of them got opportunities to grow. Whether that was in pre-draft workouts, summer league, what we’ve done in the gym the last two months.

“And the guys, our players that have been in the gym every day since mid-August, getting ready for training camp. It’s the work they’ve put in, that’s the standard that we’ve set here. That’s the standard that we’re trying to live up to. It’s constant. It’s no different year to year or day to day.”

Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka echoed Redick’s comments about embracing the pressure and also did everything he could from a roster-building perspective to help ease it.

“I think JJ and I are both so much about process,” Pelinka said. “We had a process, we were very methodical about what we wanted to accomplish in the offseason. Now we’re going to dive into the process of having this team come together and be a great team. That starts on Monday with our first team meeting. So, that’s where we’re going to really put our attention and focus, into the process of making this team great and starting by coming together as a group on Monday.”

The Lakers have assets to improve the roster before the trade deadline in February, but even if they don’t, the expectations are high and they are not shying away from that going into the year.

Lakers extend JJ Redick

JJ Redick is heading into his second season as head coach of the Lakers but coming off a successful rookie campaign, Rob Pelinka announced they have already extended Redick’s contract.

