JJ Redick: Rui Hachimura Was ‘Outstanding’ Matching Up With Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic

Heading into a daunting challenge against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers relied on their forwards like Rui Hachimura to play physical defense against Denver Nuggets three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Head coach JJ Redick has shown reluctance to go to other center options outside of Jaxson Hayes, leading him to go with Dorian-Finney Smith, Jarred Vanderbilt, LeBron James and Hachimura as small-ball centers.

All of them did the best that they could against Jokic, but Hachimura in particular was amazing as he impeded the best player in the world from getting into any offensive rhythm. Redick spoke to Hachimura’s two-way play, praising him for the job he did on the reigning MVP.

“[Jokic] leads the NBA in touches,” Redick said following L.A.’s 123-100 win. “He’s gonna touch the ball. We tried to limit his touches as much as possible. I thought Rui was outstanding. He was a warrior tonight. A warrior. And all the guys that had primary turns on [Jokic], LeBron at one point, Vando for sure setting the tone with his physicality, Doe as well. And anytime a small got switched on, we just stuck with what we were trying to do and had to live with some things. But that’s what we were willing to live with.”

It was a night and day difference between how the Lakers matched up with the Nuggets compared to last season. When Anthony Davis was on the roster, they relied on him matching up with Jokic or Hachimura guarding while Davis was a helper.

Teams have yet to truly find a way to guard the Serbian since emerging as an MVP. But, Redick stayed up all night putting together a game plan for Jokic and Hachimura and the players executed it to perfection.

The Denver star only put up seven shot attempts, accompanied with six turnovers, which feels like an anomaly given how gifted of a passer he is. Jokic wound up securing a triple-double, but L.A. played the best defense they could and it resulted in them picking up a statement win.

JJ Redick explains decision to start Rui Hachimura over Dorian Finney-Smith

Since the Lakers traded for Dorian Finney-Smith, it felt like only a matter of time until he wound up being a starter. However, that is yet to happen and head coach JJ Redick explained the thought process by keeping Rui Hachimura as a starter over Finney-Smith.

