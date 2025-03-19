Jordan Brand Unveils Luka 4 & Luka .77 Model

As Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers near the start of what’s surely to be a highly-anticipated appearance in the NBA Playoffs, Jordan Brand unveiled his latest signature shoe as well as an off-shoot model.

The new Luka 4 mirrors a lot of what’s been seen in his Air Jordan line, as the silhouette is another low-cut model. But it features a new addition for Doncic’s signature line as the Luka 4 includes a Nike Zoom Air unit.

It’s accompanied by Jordan Brand’s proprietary IsoPlate, which was made exclusively for Doncic, along with a Cushlon 3.0 midsole and refined Flightwire cables for lightweight containment.

“The Luka 4 is made exactly for my game, giving me a new tool to help me play my best and push my performance,” Doncic said in a statement. “The IsoPlate really helps me with my balance and my step-backs, the Zoom Air unit adds a new level of responsiveness, and the Cushlon 3.0 midsole makes this a very comfortable shoe.”

The Luka 4 launches in four initial colorways: bloodline (black, varsity red and white), gone fishing (multi-color) and space navigator (green and black). Also scheduled to release is an unseen colorway inspired by the waters of Slovenia’s Lake Bled, which will only be available in select markets.

Inscribed on the outsole of all pairs of the Luka 4 is a compass that reads “L-U-K-A” instead of the traditional “N-E-S-W” directional guide. The detailed design draws from Doncic’s affinity for wristwatches.

As for the Luka .77, it is specifically designed with full-length rubber and high-abrasion mesh to withstand the rigors of playing basketball outdoors.

The silhouette is appropriately named after Doncic’s jersey number, and leverages a full-length dual-density foam that combines a firm outer layer with a softer, more responsive interior. The design of the Luka .77 includes seven heel cutouts that were strategically placed to deliver a comfortability and plush landings to help absorb the outdoor environment.

“The Luka .77 is for the kids — and for anyone who hoops outdoors,” Doncic said. “When I was young, I used to play mostly outside but didn’t have footwear made for that environment, so I wanted to make a shoe for the next generation, giving them a tool to help them develop their game wherever they lace up.”

The Luka .77 is releasing in two initial colorways: beige (Dongdan), and black, white and pink (space navigator).

All three colorways of the Luka 4 in addition to both pairs of the Luka .77 will release globally at jordan.com and select retail partners on April 8.

The Luka 4 is priced at $130 and Luka .77 is $100.

Doncic’s clothing line with Jordan Brand will be available beginning in May.

