Lakers News: Luka Doncic Admits To Having Alter Ego While Playing Basketball

Back in 2018 the Phoenix Suns had the worst record in the league and would win the NBA Draft Lottery for the top overall pick in what will go down as one of the greatest drafts in history. The likes of Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgious-Alexander, Jalen Brunson and Trae Young were all part of that class, but the Suns would ultimately take big man DeAndre Ayton with the top pick.

Going into the draft, many felt Doncic was the best prospect as he had been dominating overseas, but he would fall to the third pick and be traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Young. Since that time, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar would prove many right as he immediately turned into one of the best players in the NBA.

One of the things that seems to drive Doncic is his trash-talking as he seems to take things to another level when jawing with opposing players or fans in the stands. His constant chirping has rubbed some the wrong way, but the Lakers star made it clear he is a very different person off the court than he is between those lines.

“Yeah, I would say I’m quiet off the court. It’s a little different. Basketball is what I do. It gets me hyped, it makes me happy. There’s an obvious change between me on the court and off it.”

Many of Doncic’s best moments have come against the Suns, including leading the Mavericks to a shocking victory over Phoenix in the playoffs in 2022. Some would wonder whether Doncic harbors some ill will towards the Suns for passing him over in the draft, but he insists that isn’t the case.

“No, not at all. It’s a long time ago. Seven years ago. So I’m not thinking about that no more. I just get ready for every game, try and play good and win,” Doncic said after Sunday’s win over Phoenix in which he was seen talking a lot of trash to their bench throughout the game.

It wouldn’t be too surprising if that were the case as many players have used perceived draft snubs as extra motivation. But seven years later, Doncic is far more focused on bringing the Lakers a championship than making the Suns look bad.

Imagining the Suns with a duo of Doncic and Devin Booker is pretty scary, but it just wasn’t meant to be and now the former is in purple and gold where it feels like he belongs.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss initially didn’t want to trade for Luka Doncic

Of course, the Lakers’ trade for Luka Doncic was arguably the most shocking trade in the history of the NBA and it was something that no one saw coming. It was also something that nearly didn’t happen, especially as Jeanie Buss wasn’t initially sold on the idea.

The Lakers owner spoke about it recently, noting that when Rob Pelinka first came to her with the framework of a deal, she shot it down, not wanting to deal Anthony Davis. However, the more they talked about it, the more Buss came around to the idea and she was very happy the discussions were able to remain quiet.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!