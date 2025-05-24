Jordan Goodwin Grateful For Opportunity With Lakers

Due to the new CBA that heavily restricts teams in the luxury tax from building out their rosters, teams like the Los Angeles Lakers need to hit more frequently on cheap talent like Jordan Goodwin.

Goodwin was a pleasant surprise for the Lakers during the 2024-25 season as he joined the organization’s G League team before signing a two-way contact with the parent team. Head coach JJ Redick immediately thrust Goodwin into action off the bench, using him as another perimeter defender and hustle guy on the court.

Goodwin played so well in his limited minutes that Los Angeles rewarded him with a standard NBA contract, guaranteeing his spot on the roster. Redick even made sure to say that the team was very confident in Goodwin following the move, an indication that he could be in line for a bigger role next season.

Although Goodwin has to be happy with how his professional career is starting to pan out, he acknowledged he’s already looking to build on things for next season.

“Me personally, just try to double down and get ready for next year. Had a decent year, personally. So I can’t complain. But just get ready for next year,” Goodwin said in his exit interview when reflecting on the 2024-25 season.

When discussing his offseason plans, Goodwin noted he’s planning on working on his all-around game plus getting in shape.

“Pretty much everything,” he said. “Playmaking, shooting, get in better shape and things like that. That’s what it will take to make a big leap for next year.”

Lastly, Goodwin reflected on his slow start to the season due to injury and how much he’s looking forward to earning his keep with the Lakers.

“Very grateful. I was hurt earlier so God gave me a chance to come back and get back on this stage. I’m just gonna try my best to stay here.”

Goodwin may not ever turn into a quality starter on a championship-level team, but he’s got all the right traits to make for a valuable role player and on this specific Lakers team that’s all he needs to be. The trio of LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves can cover the team offensively, but Goodwin’s got a great opportunity to earn more minutes by focusing on everything else next season.

JJ Redick believes Jordan Goodwin’s impact goes beyond box score

JJ Redick displayed a good feel and understanding of the Lakers roster, especially for players like Jordan Goodwin who don’t contribute much in the scoring column. However, Redick emphasized that Goodwin’s impact goes beyond the box score of games and is a valuable member of the team.

