Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Ecstatic That Dodgers Beat Yankees In World Series

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers have always been closely linked as two primary sports franchises in the Southern California area. Both have a long history of greatness and winning and a slew of legends who will always be fondly remembered.

Of course the Dodgers recently won their eighth World Series Championship, defeating the New York Yankees in five games to bring home the trophy. The city celebrated big time and some big names were basking in the victory as well, including one of the greatest basketball players ever in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kareem took to social media to post a video congratulating the Dodgers on their victory, calling the win uplifting and adding that it almost feels as good as when the Lakers beat the Boston Celtics:

“Hey Dodger Nation it’s Kareem and I’m just so excited after watching the Dodgers kick the Yankees in the slats last night. It was awesome. They’re gonna be talking about it on the D train as they go home, how sad they feel. And I just want you to know that it was uplifting and I haven’t had this much fun since I was in the third grade in 1955 and the Dodgers beat the Yankees for the first time. This was just that good, almost good as the Lakers beating the Celtics. So I’ll be seeing ya. Go Blue!”

There is just nothing better than the Lakers beating the Celtics, but the Dodgers finishing off the Yankees in New York is definitely right up there. Abdul-Jabbar looked overjoyed as the Dodgers cemented themselves as the best team in baseball, and he surely also felt great for long-time friend, former Lakers teammate and Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson.

The Lakers and Dodgers are two of the most prestigious franchises in all of sports and represent this area well. When one wins, the other feels it too and Kareem wants to make sure the Dodgers feel that love from their L.A. counterparts.

Nike sends Kobe Bryant-inspired Dodgers apparel to Vanessa Bryant

Throughout their run to the World Series, the Dodgers had a singular message plastered throughout their locker room. “Job’s not finished,” the famous words uttered by the late, great Lakers icon Kobe Bryant was their mantra during the postseason and it rang true as they kept pushing until the job was finished.

Nike made a wonderful gesture based on this as well, sending a Kobe-inspired Dodgers apparel package to Vanessa Bryant, which included clothes with a “8 in 24” as well as “Job’s Finished” alongside the signature Mamba logo.

