Magic Johnson Celebrates Dodgers Winning World Series

While the Los Angeles Lakers’ season is just getting underway, the L.A. Dodgers have been in the thick of a magical playoff run.

The Dodgers capped off a 2024 World Series victory with a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 5, winning their first title since 2020.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson has been invested in this Dodgers playoff run as a part-owner of the team, and he was on hand in the Bronx to celebrate on Wednesday night:

Congratulations to my incredible partners – Mark Walter, Todd Boehly, Bobby Patton, Peter Guber, Stan Kasten, and Billie Jean King, Manager Dave Roberts and his coaching staff, all the Dodgers players and to the best fanbase in baseball, Dodger Nation, on our World Series… pic.twitter.com/d4QQUzFhRN — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 31, 2024

Dave Roberts deserves to be Manager of the Year! He was simply exceptional throughout this season, especially in the Playoffs! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 31, 2024

Congratulations to the undisputed MVP of the World Series, Freddie Freeman! It was well deserved and earned! 👏🏾🏆 https://t.co/zRD2oqQev1 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 31, 2024

The Dodgers had the best record in baseball in the regular season but much like the Lakers last season, were hit by injuries throughout. They pieced together a pitching staff for the postseason and overcame a 2-1 deficit to the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

Then to clinch it in Game 5 against the Yankees, they faced an early 5-0 deficit and fittingly put together one last comeback to end the season.

Magic made sure to particularly congratulate Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who pressed all the right buttons along the way, and Freddie Freeman, who overcame a sprained ankle to have a historic World Series, hitting home runs in four straight games to take home MVP honors.

It’s a fun time to be a Dodgers fan and owner like Johnson, who will surely be at the parade on Friday morning to celebrate. Magic knows a thing or two about parades in Los Angeles, and now he will get to celebrate one as an owner after not getting to do so when the Dodgers won their last title in 2020.

LeBron James gave Dodgers valuable advice

The Dodgers jumped out to a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Yankees in the World Series, although they dropped Game 4 at Yankee Stadium in blowout fashion.

That prompted Lakers star LeBron James, who has also been supporting the team through this run, to give them some valuable advice going into Game 5.

James told the Lakers to “Finish yall breakfast!” And they did exactly that. As another Lakers legend Kobe Bryant once said, the job is finished.

