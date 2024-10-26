Kings Vs. Lakers Preview: Looking To Stay Undefeated In Second Night Of Back-To-Back

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2024-25 season has gotten off to an ideal start after back-to-back impressive wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns.

They now face another tough test on Saturday night, however, hosting the Sacramento Kings in the second night of a back-to-back.

Despite playing on Friday night, the expectation is for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers regulars to be in the lineup. James said after the win that his plan is to play in every game that he is healthy this season.

L.A. continues to be without some players though with Jalen Hood-Schifino (illness) and Cam Reddish (personal reasons) being rule out in addition to Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Christian Koloko, who are working their way back from injuries.

The Lakers will need their stars to be at their best to beat the Kings as Sacramento beat L.A. in all four meetings last season. To take things to another level, Davis is 0-10 in his career when playing against Kings star Domantas Sabonis.

This has been a different Davis to start the 2024-25 season though as he is playing like the best version of himself. The big man joined Elgin Baylor and Jerry West as the only Lakers players to score at least 35 points in the first two games of a season, and he looks to extend that streak to three on Saturday night.

Sabonis and the Kings will be Davis’ toughest test yet though, so it will be interesting to see if he comes out with that same aggression from the jump. The Lakers are making Davis the focal point of their offense and so far the results have been exceptional.

Outside of Sabonis, the Kings also have two of the most clutch players in the league after acquiring DeMar DeRozan this past offseason to pair with De’Aaron Fox. They have both killed the Lakers in the past, so L.A.’s guards will need to do everything in their power to slow them down, as well as sixth man Malik Monk who obviously loves playing at Crypto.com Arena.

If the Lakers are able to pick up a win over the Kings then they will improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2010, which is important considering they have a tough five-game road trip to follow this one.

Los Angeles Lakers (2-0) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-1)

7:30 p.m. PT, October 26, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Max Christie, Dalton Knecht

Projected Kings Starting Lineup:

PG: De’Aaron Fox

SG: Kevin Huerter

SF: DeMar DeRozan

PF: Keegan Murray

C: Domantas Sabonis

Key Reserves: Malik Monk, Trey Lyles, Keon Ellis, Alex Len

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!