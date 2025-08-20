Nike is scheduled to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s legacy and signature shoe line once again on Aug. 23 with the release of the Kobe 3 protro halo.

Kobe signature shoes ventured into the retro space back in 2018, and with his tragic passing in 2020, Nike began to incorporate all-white colorways in recognition of Bryant’s birthday. He would have turned 47 years old on Saturday.

Nike’s newest release brings back the sneaker Bryant wore during his 2007-2008 NBA MVP season. He wore the Kobe 3 through the Los Angeles Lakers’ run to the NBA Finals, which came up short in a bitter defeat to the Boston Celtics.

During that time, Nike released several colorways of the Zoom Kobe 3, including an MVP edition.

With the Kobe 3 making its protro debut, it does so with a first as part of Nike’s commitment to upgrading the shoes to meet today’s demands.

“It’s the first time we’ve overhauled the outsole, midsole and upper together in a Protro,” Kobe footwear product director Jeni Takekawa said. “We listened to wear-test feedback and made real updates. This is a smarter, sharper, better version of an already strong performer.”

Technological updates brought about in the Kobe 3 protro halo are a full-length Zoom Strobel and Cushlon 3.0 midsole, along with an improved traction pattern and a more breathable upper.

The original Kobe 3 upper was inspired by a basketball net, and it remains on the protro version but with mesh that helps with improved airflow.

The all-white look is the third iteration of a Halo colorway for the Kobe signature line. The Kobe halo line debuted with the Nike Kobe 8 in 2023, and was followed by the Kobe 9 Elite Low and Kobe 9 Elite in 2024.

Kobe 3 halo protro honors Natalia

Along with mesh being added to the upper, the Kobe 3 halo protro honors Natalia Bryant, Kobe’s oldest daughter, by incorporating diamond shapes that also were added to the outsole. Natalia’s middle name is Diamanté, which is diamond in Italian, Spanish and French.

Natalia appeared in one of Nike’s marketing campaigns for the Nike Kobe 3 halo protro, alongside New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who wears Bryant’s signature shoes.

