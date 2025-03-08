L.A. Kings Giving Out Austin Reaves Goalie Bobblehead For Lakers Night On March 13

The Los Angeles Lakers recently welcomed back Austin Reaves from injury against the New York Knicks as the young guard had missed the prior two contests due to a calf injury. The Lakers were certainly happy to have him back as he is extremely important to the success of a team that is the hottest in the NBA right now.

Reaves’ popularity has grown over the years and he is now one of the most recognizable players on the Lakers. And with fellow Crypto.com Arena tenants the Los Angeles Kings hosting an upcoming Lakers Night on March 13, it is Reaves who is getting some focus.

The Kings announced that they will be giving out Reaves goalie bobbleheads to all those who buy a Lakers Night ticket pack:

The Reaves bobblehead will only go to those who purchase a ticket pack through this specific web link. Individual, premium, season ticket members and other admission tickets are not valid to receive this item and it will be shipped out after the game to all those who make the purchase.

The game itself is a big one for the Kings also as they take on the Washington Capitals, who currently hold the best record in the NHL’s Eastern Conference and are led by Alex Ovechkin who is closing in on Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal scoring record.

Of course, Reaves and the Lakers will be in Milwaukee taking on the Bucks on that night so both squads will be taking on tough Eastern foes.

The Lakers and Kings have both brought many championship banners back to the Crypto.com Arena. Reaves wants to bring another with the Lakers and in the meantime, the Kings are giving fans a great collectors item on their path to the playoffs.

Lakers’ Markieff Morris believes Austin Reaves is a future All-Star

LeBron James and Luka Doncic are the two superstars leading the way for the Lakers, but Austin Reaves is extremely important to this team reaching their goal of winning a championship. Markieff Morris came back to the Lakers as part of the Doncic trade, and he sees big things in the future of Reaves.

In a recent episode of his podcast with brother Marcus, Morris had a ton of praise for Reaves, calling him different and ‘one of the coldest.’ Morris would add that he sees a future All-Star in Reaves.

