Lakers 2024-25 City Edition Uniform Leaked?

The 2024-25 NBA season is on the horizon as the Los Angeles Lakers have announced that their annual Media Day is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 30.

With a new season typically comes new uniforms as well. Since Nike partnered with the NBA in 2017, every team has unveiled new City Edition uniforms every season that represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique.

While the Lakers will unveiled their 2024-25 City Edition uniforms sometime in the near future, they appear to have already been leaked:

LEAKED: 2024-2025 Lakers city edition jersey Yay or nay?#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/tcd1OWMlty — Lakers Uni Tracker (@LakersUT) September 17, 2024

The Lakers have one of the most iconic uniforms in all of sports, so it is hard to create a City Edition one that is better than their traditional purple and gold ones.

The reaction to these ones, in particular though, were not great given the lack of creativity with the concept and gradient look.

City Edition uniforms were worn mostly during the In-Season Tournament (now NBA Cup) last year, so that will likely be the case again. The Lakers’ first NBA Cup game is on Nov. 15 against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, which could be when these uniforms get debuted.

JJ Redick explains benefit of Lakers’ five-out offense

Under new head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers will run a lot of five-out offense this season. While that should help open up the paint for drive-and-kicks to shooters, Redick explained that there are other benefits as well.

“I think it’s a little more nuanced than just saying it’s five out and every team is different,” Redick said. “Again, in the NBA you want to maximize spacing. That’s what it comes down to. So for the Denver Nuggets, they want to score in the paint so when they go five out it’s to get to the paint. And what they rely on is…let’s say the ball goes here, now Jokic has it here. We’re just gonna cut, this could be a pin down, this could be a rip screen, that’s Aaron Gordon going to the basket. I think when people say, ‘Oh, everybody’s just spaced five out,’ and people think it’s like this guy going to his bag every single time and jacking a three. That’s not what it is. Five-out is just a way to maximize spacing so that whatever your particular team likes to do and wants to do and can do well you can run different actions out of five-out.”

