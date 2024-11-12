Lakers Announce Global Partnership With UCLA Health

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a long partnership with UCLA Health, with their practice facility even bearing the name as the UCLA Health Training Center. It has been such a great partnership in fact that the two sides have now chosen to expand it even further.

The Lakers and UCLA Health announced the expansion of their partnership with a multi-year deal designating them as the Official Global Health Care Partner and Health Care Provider of the franchise.

“Over the past eight years, UCLA Health and the Lakers have built an impactful partnership, demonstrating what’s possible when two visionary organizations come together for Los Angeles and the Southern California community,” said Johnese Spisso, President of UCLA Health and CEO of the UCLA Hospital System. “With our newly expanded global partnership, we’re poised to reach an even wider audience, sharing our legacy of excellence and teamwork with people and communities around the world.”

This new partnership intends to spotlight the outstanding services of UCLA Health to the massive Lakers fanbase that exists well beyond Los Angeles. It will also be emphasizing the comprehensive, prestigious and advanced care UCLA Health provides.

“Every day, UCLA Health helps us be our best by providing expert medical care and innovative health and wellness education for the team,” said Los Angeles Lakers Chief Operating Officer and President, Business Operations Tim Harris. “For eight seasons, UCLA Health has been by our side to help us achieve peak performance while caring for the Los Angeles community together. Expanding our longtime partnership to a global scale is a proud milestone to affirm our shared commitment to communities around the world. The Lakers have hundreds of millions of fans beyond North America that support the team’s success, and we look forward to sharing with them the story of UCLA Health’s extraordinary care.”

The Lakers and UCLA Health have been partners since 2016 and have come together to help the Los Angeles community through educational programming which has impacted more than 100,000 children each season, not to mention research in injury prevention and sports performance.

In addition to being the Lakers’ practice facility as well as the home of the South Bay Lakers of the G League, the UCLA Health Training Center also hosts youth clinics, basketball tournaments, educational conferences and other events to further engage in a joint community mission.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis having trouble seeing after eye poke vs. Raptors

As far as the Lakers go on the court, the team is hoping superstar Anthony Davis is ok after taking a nasty eye poke in their victory over the Toronto Raptors. After the game, head coach JJ Redick provided an update, noting Davis was having vision issues.

“I just know that he got poked in it. He having he was having trouble seeing. Obviously, take a trauma to the eye and takes a little bit of time to sort of get your clear vision back. But other than that, no update,” Redick said.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!