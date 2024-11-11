Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis Having Trouble Seeing After Getting Poked In Left Eye Vs. Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to overcome a first-half deficit and blow out the Toronto Raptors, but Anthony Davis was forced out of the contest after getting poked in the left eye.

With about five minutes left in the third quarter, Davis blocked Jakob Poeltl at the rim but the latter hit the former in the eye. Davis stayed down on the ground in pain for several moments before walking back to the locker room. He was ruled out of the game shortly after.

Davis was on track for another big scoring evening as he recorded 22 points before exiting, but fortunately Los Angeles was able play well in his absence and pick up the win. LeBron James and Austin Reaves carried the team offensively, while Jaxson Hayes did an excellent job of filling in for Davis.

After the game, head coach JJ Redick said Davis had trouble seeing after the injury but had no further updates.

“I just know that he got poked in it. He having he was having trouble seeing. Obviously, take a trauma to the eye and takes a little bit of time to sort of get your clear vision back. But other than that, no update,” Redick said.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Davis will get the swollen eye looked at on Monday and the proceed from there:

Sources told ESPN that Lakers big man Anthony Davis experienced swelling as a result of the contact by Jakob Poeltl, making it difficult to keep his left eye open. Davis will have the eye examined by an ophthalmologist Monday, sources told ESPN, as a “precautionary” measure. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 11, 2024

It would’ve beem hard to imagine Davis’ vision not being affected considering the direct hit to his eye, but now the question is whether or not the superstar big man will need to miss any games. Los Angeles doesn’t play again until Wednesday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies, so perhaps that will be enough time for the medical staff to clear Davis.

If Davis is unable to go, though, Hayes would presumably start in his place while Christian Koloko could be called up to serve as center depth off the bench. Redick could also decide to go smaller and rotate in Rui Hachimura and James for spurts.

Hopefully Davis isn’t forced to miss any time as he’s been the backbone for Los Angeles on both ends of the floor. While the team was able to complete the comeback against the Raptors, the Lakers would be far better off with Davis in the mix.

JJ Redick told Anthony Davis to win MVP this season

As soon as JJ Redick accepted the head coaching job in Los Angeles, he immediately said he would make Anthony Davis the focal point of everything the Lakers do. Redick’s done his part to ensure that Davis is put in positions to succeed and he recently revealed that he told the All-Star to win the MVP award this season.

