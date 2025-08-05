Lakers Celebrating 50-Year Partnership With Toyota During 2025-26 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Tuesday that the 2025-26 season will be presented by Toyota as the two organizations celebrate their 50-year partnership together.

The Lakers will honor its shared history with Toyota and highlight the impact they’ve brought to Los Angeles. Throughout the 2025-26 season, the Lakers will spotlight Toyota with a campaign of memorable moments from the past 50 years.

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss issued a statement expressing her and the franchise’s gratitude and appreciation for Toyota.

“Toyota is a special part of Lakers history,” Buss said. “For fifty years, they have been by our side, helping us achieve success and bring the best to fans across Los Angeles. We’re proud to celebrate this extraordinary milestone.”

With the regular season scheduled to begin in October, there will be elevated fan experiences, community initiatives and and dedicated programming to celebrate the 50-year partnership. Cliff Cummings, President of the Southern California Toyota Dealers Association, issued his own statement on what the partnership with the Lakers means.

“Toyota’s 50-year partnership with the Los Angeles Lakers is a testament to our shared pursuit of excellence, innovation, and performance at the highest level,” Cummings said. “Together, we’ve built a legacy rooted in ambition and driven by results — both on the court and in the communities we serve. We’re proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to shaping the next chapter of success alongside the Lakers.”

Toyota began its Lakers partnership in 1976 and remains the exclusive automotive sponsor for the franchise as well as the South Bay Lakers of the G League. Toyota is the presenting sponsor for several events and contests, including the Lakers Toyota skills challenge that takes place at halftime of each home game.

Toyota has a strong presence in Los Angeles and the surrounding communities, so they make for the perfect partner and sponsor for the Lakers. Since they began to work together, the Lakers have captured 11 championships with the opportunity to win more now that Luka Doncic is on the roster.

Like Toyota, Doncic gives back to the L.A. community as he has done several things through his foundation including recently announcing a $5 million pledge to help 77 athletes achieve their dreams. Between the Lakers, Toyota and Doncic, the Los Angeles community is fortunate to have them around.

