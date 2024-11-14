Lakers City Edition Jerseys & Merchandise On Sale

Los Angeles Lakers 2024-25 City Edition jerseys and merchandise officially went on sale on Thursday on the team’s website and store.

The Lakers unveiled their City Edition uniform for the 2024-25 season along with their first City Edition court earlier this year. They will debut the new uniforms and court on Nov. 21 when they host the Orlando Magic.

On that day, the Lakers will also team up with Hoop Bus to host a City Edition Pop-Up, presented by Bibigo. Fams are encouraged to attend the free experience featuring basketball activities, photo opportunities, chances to win prizes and more. Additionally, attendees will receive a City Edition T-shirt with a graphic by artist LuckyMong.

That Pop-Up will take place at LAZ Parking, located on Figueroa Street in Los Angeles.

Yhis season’s City Edition design is inspired by the team’s storied reputation as a franchise that does more than win. The Lakers’ personality is front and center with ‘Lake Show’ featured across the uniform chest for the first time in team history.”

Additionally, design details throughout the uniform give a nod to the connections between the team and the city and what the Lakers were destined to become: a world-class show that wins basketball games on the brightest stage in the center of Los Angeles.

The team is calling these City Edition uniforms “California Destiny,” which builds on their 2023-24 “California Dream” City Edition uniform that celebrated the franchise’s beginning in Los Angeles. The “California Destiny” progresses the story to recognize what the team has become: a combination of elite basketball IQ and electrifying presentation.

These mark the first color progression uniform the Lakers have worn with a gradient from black to purple that represents the team’s 65-year evolution in Los Angeles. The trim lining the uniform transitions through various shades of purple with each player’s uniform featuring its own distinct gradient trim.

More details include the drop shadow on the current uniform being paired with jersey numbers, mirroring the same style from the team’s 1999-2017 jersey, a period that saw the organization win five championships. The gold satin twill bordering the numbers portrays the bright lights on the Lakers home court.

Lakers also unveil first City Edition Court

For the first time, the Lakers have also unveiled a City Edition court to go along with the uniforms

The court features the uniform’s gradient effect along its perimeter, 17 stars across the sideline and the official L.A. logo midcourt with “Lake Show” displayed at each baseline.

