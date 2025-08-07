Lakers Extend Radio Contract With ESPN Los Angeles 710

The Los Angeles Lakers and ESPN Los Angeles 710 announced an extension of their of their radio rights agreement, ensuring ESPN LA will continue to be the official radio home of the organization. ESPN LA has served as the official radio broadcast home of the Lakers since 2009 and will now continue to air all preseason, regular season and postseason games for many years to come.

“Extending our longtime agreement with ESPN LA is a testament to the outstanding coverage and beloved personalities they offer Lakers fans,” Los Angeles Lakers Chief Operating Officer and President, Business Operations Tim Harris. “For 15 seasons, ESPN LA has delivered a top-tier listening experience with energy and authenticity Lakers fans expect and we look forward to continuing that.”

The familiar duo of John Ireland and Mychal Thompson will continue to be the radio broadcast team for Lakers games on ESPN LA. Ireland will be entering his 14th season as radio play-by-play man while Thompson, the two-time NBA Champion with the Lakers and father of Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson, is entering his 22nd year as radio color commentator.

“We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with one of the most iconic franchises in sports,” added Sam Pines, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, ESPN LA. “Lakers basketball is part of the fabric of Los Angeles, and it’s an honor for ESPN LA to bring the passion, excitement and tradition of the Lakers to fans across the Lakers Radio Network every game.”

In addition to being able to hear all Lakers games on ESPN LA 710, fans can also listen in on the ESPN LA app. ESPN LA 710 also features numerous shows discussing all Los Angeles sports throughout the day, including Mason and Ireland featuring Steve Mason joining the Lakers’ play-by-play man, as well as Sedano & Kap hosted by Jorge Sedano and Scott Kaplan.

Executives believe Austin Reaves will re-sign with Lakers next offseason

ESPN LA 710 will continue to broadcast Lakers games on the radio, which will include a lot of Luka Doncic and, hopefully, Austin Reaves for years to come. While Doncic has signed his extension, Reaves is choosing to hit free agency next offseason as it would be far more lucrative for him to do so.

And while there is always the chance that Reaves could choose to sign elsewhere as he will be an unrestricted free agent, most executives expect for him to re-sign in L.A. and remain with the Lakers in the long-term.

