Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Leads Dominant Victory In Hometown Against Bulls To Start Road Trip

Embarking on a five-game road trip, the Los Angeles Lakers had to have had revenge on their mind as they got an immediate rematch against a Chicago Bulls team that embarrassed them earlier this week.

With the Play-In Tournament standings as close as they are, the Lakers wasted no time out of the gate as they took a commanding double-digit lead in the first quarter. Despite some slippage in the second quarter, Los Angeles cleaned things up in the second half to exact their revenge on Chicago.

After attempting only eight shots in their first matchup, Anthony Davis made sure to be aggressive from the jump. With a clear advantage on the interior, Davis went right to work getting his shots in the paint and at the rim. Chicago was unable to keep up with Davis’ length and physicality in the paint, so Los Angeles did the right thing and continued to feed the star big man.

Davis has always played well in his hometown, and this game was no different as he led all scorers with 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting. He also added 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in the dominating performance.

LeBron James was questionable coming into the night, but fortunately he was able to play and showed no ill effects from this past Sunday. Displaying the same quick first step and burst, James terrorized the Bulls anytime he got a full head of steam going to the basket. He also was able to hit some tough turnaround jumpers to make sure the Lakers stayed on top.

Despite a minutes restriction, James managed to pour in 25 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists.

Making his return to the starting lineup, D’Angelo Russell didn’t look like he had accumulated much rust as he was the same scoring threat from beyond the arc and in the paint. Russell played the second-most minutes for Los Angeles and recorded 17 points and five assists.

Not to be outdone by his backcourt mate, Austin Reaves had a strong night against the Bulls. With so much of the defensive attention focused on the three stars, Reaves was able to get to more advantageous spots and converted on almost all his looks. The second-year guard scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, and gave Lakers Nation something to cheer about when he hit Patrick Beverley with the “too small” celebration at the end of the game.

What’s next for Lakers

A pivotal road game awaits the purple and gold on Friday when they take on the streaking Minnesota Timberwolves. Their road trip then continues on Sunday when they play the Houston Rockets.

