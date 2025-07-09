Lakers Highlights: Darius Bazley & Dalton Knecht Shine In California Classic Finale Against Spurs



After splitting their first two games of the California Classic against the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers ended their exhibition schedule against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers picked up their first win of the summer against the Heat and went into their matchup hoping to replicate that success against the Spurs. For a while, it seemed like L.A. would drop their final game, but a furious flurry of 3-pointers and clutch defense allowed them to win their finale 89-88. The Lakers finished the California Classic 2-1 overall.

Throughout the Classic, Darius Bazley had been the most consistent two-way player the Lakers had and he saved his best for last as he was everywhere against the Spurs. Bazley’s size, length and athleticism was too much for San Antonio on certain possessions, especially defensively where he was able to wreak havoc all over the floor.

Offensively, Bazley showed off what could do going downhill as he simply overpowered and finished through Spurs defenders for strong finishes at the rim. Bazley played with a lot of confidence on the floor and it translated to several highlight-reel moments.

Bazley had the play of the game late in the fourth quarter when he was able to dunk home a Dalton Knecht missed 3-pointer to give Los Angeles the lead. On San Antonio’s final possession, Bazley took on the defensive assignment and was able to force a miss that led to the Lakers win.

Bazley led all scorers with 27 points but he also added 13 rebounds, two assists and one block.

Knecht had largely struggled entering the matchup against the Spurs, but he finally had the breakout offensive night the team had been waiting for. Knecht was aggressive in the first quarter, forcing the issue for baskets all over the floor. He had eight early points, but slowed down in the middle of the game as San Antonio focused more defensive attention his way.

However, with the Lakers trailing for most of the fourth quarter Knecht took it upon himself to will the team back into the game. Knecht drained several tough 3-pointers in the final minutes of the game, opening up an opportunity to steal the game.

Knecht finished with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting including 4-of-8 from distance. He also pulled down eight rebounds.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers will travel to Nevada where they’ll open 2025 Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. They’ll then take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

