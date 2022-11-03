Lakers Highlights: L.A. Wins Second Straight As Matt Ryan Buzzer Beater Sends Game Against Pelicans To OT

It felt like the Los Angeles Lakers had let another game slip through their fingers. But they got an unexpected sliver of hope and Matt Ryan made it count when it mattered most.

Dyson Daniels missed a pair of free throws with 1.3 seconds left, which was just enough time for Ryan to hit a buzzer-beating 3 to send the game into overtime where the Lakers came out on top 120-117 over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. The win is the Lakers’ second consecutive after dropping their first five of the season and one that looked all but lost after seeming in hand for much of the night.

The Lakers ended the first half on a 12-0 run and led by as many as 16 in the third quarter before the Pelicans battled back as some familiar third-quarter woes reared their head. The fourth quarter was back-and-forth, and things seemed to be lost after Lonnie Walker IV missed an open corner 3.

But once Ryan sent things to an extra period with the last of his 11 points, the Lakers made sure they didn’t squander it away with Anthony Davis getting it done on both ends.

The Lakers big man showed no signs of his back injury, finishing with 20 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks, but he wasn’t the leading scorer on this night. That went to Walker, who finished with 28 points, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range. Walker also had the second biggest moment of the night when he threw down a huge dunk over Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado, which somehow drew a technical foul on the Lakers’ bench for celebrating.

Russell Westbrook continued his solid play off the bench with an efficient 13 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds, while LeBron James struggled with his shot, hitting just 9-of-23 including missing all seven of his 3-pointers. He did add 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks, however.

The Lakers also got some major contributions from some other role players. Troy Brown Jr. added a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Wenyen Gabriel gave the team solid minutes, and even though Patrick Beverley was the only Lakers player not to score, he was crucial in making things tough on CJ McCollum who finished just 10-of-27 on the night.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 27 points while McCollum added 22 and Alvarado had 15 off the bench. The Lakers did out-rebound the Pelicans by five and also had 30 assists on their 45 made baskets.

Next up for the Lakers

The Lakers have two games remaining on their four-game homestand which will continue on Friday night against the surprising Utah Jazz followed by another Sunday afternoon contest against the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers who are on a six-game win streak.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!