Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Leads Victory Over Timberwolves



The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a roll as they’ve won their past three games and in convincing fashion to boot. The Lakers are in the midst of a tough stretch of games and they kicked off the first night of a back-to-back set against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

The Timberwolves have been a bit underwhelming during the 2024-25 season and came into the matchup shorthanded as Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle were ruled out. With Minnesota’s starting frontcourt missing, it looked like Los Angeles would cruise to an easy victory. For a while it looked like that as they went up by as many as 23 points, but the Timberwolves battled back late in the game to make give themselves a chance to win.

Minnesota was able to cobble together a run despite Anthony Edwards being ejected in the third quarter after picking up a pair of technical fouls. While the Timberwolves gave it everything they had, the Lakers were able to hold on for a 111-102 victory.

Since the blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic, head coach JJ Redick has fully leaned into small-ball lineups in order to leverage the roster better. With Doncic handling playmaking duties, it’s pushed LeBron James more off the ball and he’s thrived in his new role.

James looks fresher on the floor not having to create shots all the time and he displayed what he can do with that extra energy by constantly punishing the Minnesota front line with his physicality and strength underneath the basket. The King forced his way to the rim as he usually does, but also had it going from beyond the arc.

More impressively, James was aggressive on the glass as he fought to end defensive possessions and give the team additional shots. Overall, James was too much to handle as he finished with 33 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.

Doncic started the game off hot scoring, bullying his way to the rim and finishing through contact. However, he experienced a serious scoring drought from the field as he missed nine consecutive shots before getting a bucket to go.

It wasn’t the most efficient night from the superstar as he only shot 6-of-20 from the field but he did record 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. He made one 3-pointer and it was a circus shot late falling out of bounds to essentially put the game on ice.

Austin Reaves was also crucial from an offensive standpoint as he poured in 23 points, including converting 11-of-12 free throws. He also added six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers won’t get much rest as they take on the L.A. Clippers at Crypto.com Arena to close out the back-to-back on Friday.

