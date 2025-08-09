Lakers Highlights: Luka Doncic Shines For Slovenia In First EuroBasket Exhibition Game



The Los Angeles Lakers have to be considered one of the big winners of the offseason as they inked Luka Doncic to a three-year extension, ensuring the superstar remains in the purple and gold for the foreseeable future.

Much has been made this summer about the shape Doncic is in as he recently flaunted his new body and physique. Doncic was heavily criticized on his way out for the Dallas Mavericks for his poor diet and conditioning, but the Lakers’ newest face of the franchise appears ready to take the NBA by storm during the 2025-26 season.

In order to prepare for next season, Doncic laid off playing any official basketball and focused on working out his body. However, Donccic finally got a chance to get back on the hardwood as he reported to the Slovenian National Yeam to prepare for EuroBasket 2025.

Doncic looked solid in the few clips of practice that circulated on social media, but he got his first taste of game action in months as Slovenia kicked off their exhibition slate against Germany on Friday. While Doncic was by far and away the most talented player on the floor, Germany boasted a team with multiple NBA players in Franz Wagner and Tristan da Silva as well as former players like Isaac Bonga.

Doncic looked good to start the game as he knocked down his first triple of the game, a deep one from the left wing. The Lakers star then got a couple of circus shots in the lane to go as well as some great looks to open teammates for three.

He went on to keep the Slovenian offense afloat almost single-handedly, scoring and playmaking to make sure they never trailed too far. However, things slipped away from Doncic and Slovenia in the third quarter as Germany turned it on both ends and took a double-digit lead that effectively sealed the game.

With Slovenia trailing in the fourth quarter, Doncic was pulled and they went on to drop the game 103-89. Doncic finished the contest with 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field including 3-of-6 from the 3-point line. He also had five assists and three rebounds, though he missed seven of his 13 free throw attempts.

Doncic played 24 minutes and more importantly looked like he was in regular season shape.

What’s next for Luka Doncic & Slovenia

Luka Doncic and Slovenia will get a rematch against Germany on Sunday in Mannheim before they continue exhibition play against Lithuania on Aug. 15 in Šiauliai.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!