Lakers Home Court Design For 2025 Emirates NBA Cup

The 2025-26 season will include the third edition of the Emirates NBA Cup, the in-season tournament introduced by commissioner Adam Silver and the league back in 2023-24. The Los Angeles Lakers were the first champions of the tournament, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks last season.

The Emirates NBA Cup is given special significance in a few ways — including a financial bonus for every player on the championship team — but its most distinct difference from regular season basketball is the courts. Every single team has their own court design that is only used for NBA Cup action.

The 2025-26 Emirates NBA Cup court designs were unveiled on Friday morning, including a uniform design shared by all 30 teams with very specific detailing.

There are six details shared by all 30 Emirates NBA Cup courts. The first is a team-based angled gradient that both signifies the host team’s primary colors and a direction with Western or Eastern Conference meaning. The Lakers court is centered around a gold gradient.

The court apron, purple in the Lakers’ case, is colored to match the Nike Statement Edition uniforms. The home team will wear those jerseys in every Emirates NBA Cup game. Every court also is on a symbolic 5×5 grid to represent the 5v5 nature of basketball.

Every court prominently features the host city or state at center court, the “LA” logo for the Lakers. Finally, each court has personalized overlays and details to represent the franchise’s history. For the Lakers, that’s the 17 championship stars on the sideline and the engraving at the bottom of the center-court trophy to represent their 2023 cup title.

Lakers 2025 Emirates NBA Cup schedule

The Emirates NBA Cup tips off Friday, Oct. 31 with group action. The Lakers are in West Group B, and below is their full schedule, as well as the schedule of the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship rounds.

Friday, October 31

Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies

6:30 p.m. PT, Prime Video and Spectrum SportsNet

Friday, November 14

Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans

5:00 p.m. PT, Spectrum SportsNet

Tuesday, November 25

L.A. Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers

8:00 p.m. PT, NBC and Peacock

Friday, November 28

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers

7:00 p.m. PT, Prime Video and Spectrum SportsNet

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, December 9 and Wednesday, December 10

Semifinals: Saturday, December 13

Finals: Tuesday, December 16

