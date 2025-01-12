Tentative Plan Is For Lakers To Return To Court On Monday Against Spurs

The last two Los Angeles Lakers games at Crypto.com Arena had been postponed amid the L.A. wildfires. With the situation still not under control, the league has been erring on the side of caution.

This decision does not come lightly for the NBA, as they will now have to find a slot in the schedule for the Lakers to make up two regular season games, a significant number when it comes to seeding at the end of the season. But with the L.A. Rams moving their Monday night postseason game to Glendale, Arizona, it was the most sensible choice for the NBA.

It appears that the Lakers could return to the court on Monday though as the tentative plan is for them to play against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

The tentative plan is the Lakers will resume their season Monday and host the San Antonio Spurs after postponing their last two games because of the Los Angeles wildfires. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 12, 2025

It is worth noting that this is just tentative and with high winds expected to hit Southern California again on Monday, the league could change course and postpone a third straight game for the Lakers.

If they are able to play though, it could be an opportunity for the community to come together during a difficult time and enjoy some Lakers basketball.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick, who tragically lost his home in the Palisades fire, was eager to return to coaching when he spoke to the media after practice last Friday.

The Palisades wildfire continues to ravage the community of the Pacific Palisades — also Malibu, Santa Monica and more northern areas like Encino — while the Eaton wildfire has done devastating damage to the community of Altadena. This has become one of the costliest wildfires in United States history, as rebuilding entire cities could take unprecedented financial and physical efforts.

If the game is indeed played on Monday night, the Lakers are also scheduled to retire Michael Cooper’s No. 21 jersey, a ceremony that is a long-time coming after he made the Hall of Fame this past year.

Lakers among teams to partner with Fanatics on relief campaign

The wildfires running rampant throughout Southern California are a tragedy that is affecting thousands throughout the area. Many homes, schools, and plenty of other buildings are no more, and even the sports teams have been affected as the Lakers have seen their last two games postponed while the Rams’ playoff game has been moved to Glendale, Arizona.

Now is a time when the entire area is coming together to help with relief and support, and every Los Angeles area sports team has gotten involved with Fanatics to do their part. The Lakers are one of 16 sports teams involved in the “L.A. Strong” merchandise collection in which all proceeds will be donated.

