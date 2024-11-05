Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis Questionable Against Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Anthony Davis (left heel contusion) is questionable while D’Angelo Russell (right foot contusion) and Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) are probable for Wednesday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Additionally, Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot injury recovery) and Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) remain out for the Lakers. Christian Koloko is off the injury report for the first time though and expected to be with the team in Memphis, providing some frontcourt insurance if Davis is unable to play.

It has been a tough road trip for the Lakers to this point, losing three of their first four games, including a particularly disappointing loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Not only did the Lakers suffer the loss, but Davis hurt his heel late in the game and while he was able to stay in and finished with 37 points, nine rebounds and four assists, he was clearly hobbling around.

Davis has played through a number of different ailments in recent years and said after the Pistons loss that he doesn’t plan to miss time because of this heel issue. That will depend on how he is able to manage it leading up to Wednesday’s game in Memphis though, which will be a big one if the Lakers want to avoid finishing 1-4 on their first road trip of the season.

While Anthony Davis hurt his heel in the Lakers’ loss to the Pistons, he revealed that he actually just aggravated an issue he had been dealing with since the summer.

“I don’t know. I mean, I’ll talk to the trainers, well my trainer, and figure out what exactly is going on. I’ve been managing it since this summer honestly and trying to do everything before the game to be on the floor. Kinda just landed directly on the spot that’s been killing me. So we’ll figure it out.”

It is concerning that Davis has been dealing with this issue for a while and it hasn’t been addressed. The Lakers need their star big man to win games though, so hopefully he is able to manage it moving forward and isn’t forced to miss significant time.

