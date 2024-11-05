Lakers News: Anthony Davis Aggravates Ongoing Foot Injury

Through the good and bad performances from the Los Angeles Lakers so far this season, the one consistent has been Anthony Davis being dominant. That was the case in Detroit as Davis was one of the few bright spots in the Lakers’ loss to the Pistons.

Davis finished with 37 points, nine rebounds and four assists as he continued his unbelievable start to this season. Unfortunately, down the stretch of the contest, Davis was struggling to get up and down the court due to a foot injury, even having to sit down on the court following a timeout call late in the game.

The Lakers big man would finish the game, however, and offered up some insight afterwards, revealing that he’s been dealing with the issue since the summer, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I don’t know. I mean, I’ll talk to the trainers, well my trainer, and figure out what exactly is going on. I’ve been managing it since this summer honestly and trying to do everything before the game to be on the floor. Kinda just landed directly on the spot that’s been killing me. So we’ll figure it out.”

That Davis has played this well while dealing with a foot issue is ridiculous. He has been one of the best players throughout the NBA so far and isn’t even at 100%. As for his status when the Lakers next take the court, Davis is simply taking things day-by-day:

“I don’t know, I’m not sure to be honest. We’ll see, but take it a day at a time and just kind of see how it feels and where it goes.”

He later said during LeBron James’ media availability that he plans to keep playing, although that will depend on where it goes in the next couple of days, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Davis has not been ruled out of the Lakers’ game in Memphis on Wednesday to conclude the road trip, sources told ESPN. However, those sources cautioned, with the foot issue plaguing the All-Star big man from the end of last season through the Paris Olympics, it will truly be a day-to-day situation.

Health is always the biggest concern for Davis and that has been the case throughout his career. He was able to stay healthy most of last year and the hope is that it will happen once again this season. Hopefully this was just a minor tweak and Davis won’t have to miss any time as he has been far and away the Lakers’ best player this year and they can’t afford to be without him.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis explains strong offensive start to season

Anthony Davis has been playing arguably his best basketball in a Lakers uniform to start the season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. As for what is responsible for this hot start, Davis credited his aggression.

The Lakers star said being aggressive and taking his time on the shots he worked on all summer long is what is contributing to this excellent run he is on. Davis added that his time with Team USA also helped get in a good rhythm to start the year.

