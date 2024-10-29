Lakers Injury Report: D’Angelo Russell Questionable, Austin Reaves Probable Against Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that D’Angelo Russell low back soreness) is questionable and Austin Reaves (left thigh contusion) is probable for Wednesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Additionally, Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot injury recovery), Christian Wood (right knee injury recovery) and Christian Koloko (return to competition reconditioning) all remain out for the Lakers.

This is the first time on the injury report for both Russell and Reaves, although it looks like the latter should be good to go. Russell’s status will be worth monitoring up to tipoff and if he is unable to go, guys like Gabe Vincent, Max Christie and Dalton Knecht should see an increase in minutes against a tough Cavaliers team that has begun the season 1-0.

Although Christie, in particular, has struggled to begin the season, this game could be a good one for him to get going. He is arguably the Lakers’ best option to guard Donovan Mitchell, doing so very effectively in Cleveland last season.

Vanderbilt is recovering from offseason procedures to both his feet, while Wood is rehabbing a knee injury. The two frontcourt players were expected to miss the start of the regular season and are inching closer to a return but obviously still not ready yet.

Meanwhile, the Lakers had been waiting to hear back on Koloko’s playing status. Koloko was forced to go on the NBA’s fitness-to-play list after he was diagnosed with blood clots that were considered life-threatening. A panel was expected to reach a decision on Koloko’s playing status soon, and that finally took place on Tuesday as it was reported that he was cleared.

Koloko will not be able to practice with the Lakers and once his is in shape, it gives JJ Redick another option to go to in the frontcourt.

Christian Wood explains thought process behind picking up Lakers player option

Christian Wood was supposed to be a key cog in the rotation last season, but struggled to stay healthy down the stretch. Entering free agency, Wood had a player option for the 2024-25 season that he wound up picking up.

Wood explained that he believed his market wouldn’t have been strong if he opted out and wanted to stay home in Southern California to play one more season with the Lakers.

