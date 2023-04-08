Lakers Injury Report: Dennis Schroder Dealing With Right Achilles Soreness; LeBron James & Anthony Davis Also Questionable Against Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Sunday afternoon’s regular-season finale against the Utah Jazz and Dennis Schroder, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are all questionable while D’Angelo Russell is probable.

Russell has been dealing with some foot soreness but should be good to play coming off his six 3-pointer performance in Friday night’s win over the Phoenix Suns.

Considering what is at stake for the Lakers, both James and Davis will likely play as well despite their questionable tags due to their own respective foot injuries. There are still a lot of different playoff scenarios that can play out for the Lakers on the final day of the regular season, but they will surely need to win to at least be the No. 7 seed and host their Play-In Tournament game.

Schroder’s status is the most worrisome for the Lakers as his injury is listed as right Achilles soreness. Schroder sat out Friday night’s game with what Darvin Ham described as extreme neck soreness, but this is the first time his Achilles issue has popped up on the injury report.

It’s been a long and grueling season for Schroder, who has been one of the Lakers’ only constants, playing through a number of different minor injuries. It’s only natural for him to be banged up this last in the year, so he will likely sit out on Sunday in hopes of being ready for the playoffs.

Even though the Jazz have been eliminated from postseason contention, the Lakers won’t be able to cakewalk their way to a win as they found out last week in Utah when it took overtime to secure a victory. With the first Play-In Tournament game scheduled for Tuesday night though, hopefully the Lakers can come out and take care of business early against the Jazz to give their key players some extra rest.

Lakers make history after bouncing back from 2-10 start

With Friday night’s win over the Suns, the Lakers clinched an above .500 season. They became the first team to do so after starting out 2-10 or worse since 2004-05 when both the New Jersey Nets and Chicago Bulls did it.

This Lakers team has faced a ton of adversity this season, but they seem to be finding their groove in recent weeks with everyone getting healthy as well, which is the ultimate key for any sort of postseason run.

