Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James, Gabe Vincent Questionable Vs. Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena and LeBron James (right sciatica) and Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) are listed as questionable.

After missing the final game of the road trip on Saturday, Rui Hachimura (left calf soreness) and Marcus Smart (viral illness) are off the Lakers’ injury report, signaling they are good to go against Utah.

This marks the first time that James has been upgraded to questionable this season after missing the first 14 games. He got in a full practice with the Lakers on Monday and explained that he will see on Tuesday morning if he feels healthy enough to play against the Jazz.

“We got a long time. I mean, we’ve been taking literally one minute, one hour, one step at a time throughout this whole process,” he said. “So see how I feel this afternoon, see how I feel tonight. When I wake up in the morning, we’ll probably have shootaround. So, just gotta see how the body responds over the next 24 hours-plus.”

After Tuesday, the Lakers don’t play again until Sunday in Utah, so if James is not feeling 100% then they will not rush him back.

The same can be said for Vincent, who sprained his ankle just three games into the season and has missed the last eight. He was also a full participant in Monday’s practice, so it’s possible that the Lakers have a full healthy roster for the first time this season in one of their next two games.

JJ Redick discusses how Lakers will reintegrate LeBron James

The Lakers have managed to get off to a 10-4 start despite LeBron James not yet suiting up. With James’ return on the horizon, JJ Redick discussed how the team will reintegrate the superstar.

“I think when you add somebody who, when healthy, is going to play 35-ish minutes, that has an effect on the rotation, that has effect on guys’ rhythm like that’s just a natural thing that I think happens for any basketball team,” Redick said. “There’s some continuity from last year with AR and him and Luka that I think we can build on, but truthfully, you can’t anticipate whether it’s going to be seamless or whether it’s going to be [indiscernible]. There are some little formula of things you got to add and if you put too much cinnamon in there, cookie’s not that good. So you gotta tinker with it and we will.”

