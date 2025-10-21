Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James & Adou Thiero Out; Maxi Kleber Questionable Vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for the season opener against the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James (right sciatica) and Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery) have been ruled out. Meanwhile, Bronny James and Jaxson Hayes are both not on the injury report and good to go while Maxi Kleber (abdominal muscle strain) is questionable.

LeBron has been dealing with the sciatica on his right side and is expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season with he and the Lakers targeting a mid-November return. That would be in line with the initial Lakers’ report that he would be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks. Of course, the team will continue to be cautious with LeBron in their ramp up process, especially as he missed the entire preseason and was very limited throughout training camp.

Likewise, Thiero missed all of the preseason as well while dealing with a knee injury. While he has been able to progress into more on-court activity, the rookie is still working with the Lakers’ training staff to build more strength in his knee and is expected to be re-evaluated in another week or two.

Bronny is dealing with an ankle sprain, which kept him out of the team’s final two preseason games. However, head coach JJ Redick revealed he was a full participant in practice on Monday and he is now ready to suit up against the Warriors.

The same can be said for Hayes, who suffered a wrist contusion in the Lakers’ preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. However, X-rays were negative and the Lakers will get their energetic big man in uniform on Tuesday night.

Kleber’s injury is a new one as he missed time during training camp due to a minor quad issue but then was able to suit up for the preseason finale. Kleber likely won’t be in the Lakers’ rotation to start, so they can be cautious to assure this doesn’t become a long-term injury that lingers.

