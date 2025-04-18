Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Probable, Maxi Kleber Out In Game 1 Against Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers’ injury report lists LeBron James (left hip flexor strain) as probable and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) as out for their Game 1 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James notably tweaked his hip flexor in his final game of the regular season against the Houston Rockets, but when he was asked about it on Friday he said he expects to play on Saturday.

Kleber has begun practicing with the Lakers but JJ Redick recently said there is currently no timetable for his return, so it remains to be seen if the forward will be able to contribute for L.A. this postseason.

Regardless, the Lakers are in a very good spot when it comes to health as everyone was able to get a week off after clinching the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. That allowed for plenty of time to rest and recovery before the start of what they hope is a long playoff run.

The first round schedule is also beneficial for the Lakers as there are multiple days off between a few of the games, which should benefit guys like James and Luka Doncic. If the Lakers are gonna compete for a championship then they need all of their key players healthy and available, and they appear to be in a great place to start.

The Timberwolves rotation players are also healthy despite dealing with some injuries throughout the course of the regular season, so both teams will be getting the other’s best shot in this first round series.

JJ Redick gives biggest key to Lakers beating Timberwolves

When discussed his keys to the series against the Timberwolves, Lakers head coach JJ Redick put taking care of the ball at the top of the list.

“It’s one of the biggest keys of the series,” Redick said after practice on Wednesday. “It’s just our ability to get a shot. Everybody talks about Nickell [Alexander-Walker] and [Jaden] McDaniels as these disruptive defenders which they are. They’re two of the best in the NBA, but Ant on the ball, [Donte] DiVincenzo on the ball, DiVincenzo in dribble handoffs. Those guys are really disruptive and there’s things that we have to do that are non-negotiable for us to run good offense. I think beyond just, ‘Hey, this guy’s ballhawking me.’ There’s other parts of it that lead to turnovers that you just have to have really good awareness with.”

The Timberwolves have a lot of athletes on the perimeter that are capable of jumping passing lanes and getting out in transition, so making sure that doesn’t happen is clearly a priority for Redick and the Lakers.

