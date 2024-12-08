Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Questionable & Austin Reaves Doubtful Vs. Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers have released the injury report for their Sunday night contest against the Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James (left foot soreness) is questionable while Austin Reaves (left pelvic contusion) is doubtful.

Reaves has missed the last four games since suffering the injury on a hard fall against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Lakers have gone just 1-3 in his absence. The Lakers have sorely missed him while he is out as he is one of the team’s primary playmakers and is a real connector of this team on both ends of the floor.

LeBron, meanwhile, has not missed a game yet this season and was in the midst of one of the worst stretches of his career shooting-wise. However, he bounced back in a big way against the Atlanta Hawks with his seventh triple-double of the year and now looks to be out of his slump.

Anthony Davis (left plantar fascitis) is probable for the game. He has only missed one game this year and, like LeBron, had a big night against the Hawks after a handful of rough performances and will be looking to continue to build on that game.

Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery/left knee effusion), Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) and Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain/contusion) are all listed as out.

These injuries have really hampered the Lakers’ depth in the front court especially. Vanderbilt’s perimeter defense has been sorely missed while Hayes had played well before going down with the ankle and brings so much energy to the court. Likewise, Wood would give the Lakers a nice boost, particularly on the offensive end.

Lakers not believed to be interested in Brandon Ingram

The Lakers are actively shopping the trade market, looking to make a change that could help spark this team and help turn things around. Rob Pelinka and the front office have a couple of ideas on what this team needs.

A recent report noted that the Lakers are looking to fortify their front court, which is no surprise as that has been something spoken about since before the season began. The Lakers want to bring in a physical center who can help ease the load off Anthony Davis.

Additionally, the Lakers are also eyeing some perimeter defensive help as the team is sorely lacking in that department and need someone who can set the tone up top.

With all of that being said, there is no indication the team will pursue Brandon Ingram if he becomes available.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!