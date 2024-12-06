NBA Trade Rumors: No Indication Lakers Are Pursuing Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram

The Los Angeles Lakers have been looking to make roster improvements on the trade market and arguably the biggest name who could be available ahead of the trade deadline is New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram.

Ingram obviously has a connection to L.A. after being drafted by them second overall in 2016 out of Duke and then later being traded as part of the package for Anthony Davis.

While Ingram has continued to grow his game in New Orleans, he has dealt with a few injuries and his contract is set to expire at the end of this year. With the Pelicans unwilling to give him and extension last summer and likely not going to re-sign him, they are expected to try to trade him between now and February.

Despite that, NBA insider Jake Fischer is reporting that he has not yet heard that the Lakers plan to pursue the 27-year-old:

Ingram’s first NBA franchise is indeed whispered often by scouts as a potential destination for the next Ingram trade, but I haven’t been give any indication that the Lakers are looking to pursue him now. All credible signals circulating about the Lakers suggest that L.A. is looking to fortify its frontcourt and add perimeter defense to assist LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Things could always change in the next couple of months, but as the report states, Ingram’s skillset isn’t exactly what the Lakers are missing with their current roster.

The argument for trading for him would be more about the post-LeBron James era and finding another star to pair with Davis and the rest of their core. Additionally, because of Ingram’s contract situation and impending free agency, the price to trade for him may not be too high.

It remains to be seen if New Orleans would be interested in doing business with L.A. again but if so, Rob Pelinka can offer something along the lines of D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and draft compensation. The Lakers have two first round picks available to trade but likely wouldn’t be willing to include both for Ingram. Other young players New Orleans may be interested in could include Max Christie, Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht, although the Lakers’ willingness to trade any of them remains to be seen.

Brandon Ingram switches to Klutch Sports

Adding intrigue to Brandon Ingram’s situation with the Pelicans was that he recently switched agencies, signing with Klutch Sports, who of course helped get Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

