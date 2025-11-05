Lakers Injury Report: Luka Doncic Available, Austin Reaves Questionable Vs. Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers are listing Luka Doncic (lower left leg contusion injury management) as available, Austin Reaves (right groin soreness) as questionable and Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain) as probable for Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Additionally, LeBron James (right sciatica), Maxi Kleber (abdominal muscle strain), Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery) and Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) also remain out of action.

Both Doncic and Reaves missed the Lakers’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, which was the second night of a back-to-back. With so many key guys out, the Lakers needed other players to step up and that’s exactly what they did to earn their fourth straight victory.

Doncic recently missed three games with the lower leg contusion, so the team was being cautious with him on Monday after playing on Sunday. He is good to go against the Spurs though, barring some sort of setback on the day of the game.

Reaves suffered his groin injury early in Sunday’s win over the Miami Heat and was able to finish out the game. Similar to Doncic though, the team was cautious and sat Reaves out on Monday to avoid the groin issue becoming a long-term injury. Reaves always wants to be on the court with his teammates, but if he is not feeling 100% then the organization will likely continue to be cautious and sit him out against the Spurs.

Meanwhile, Hayes looks like he should be able to play despite suffered an ankle sprain against the Trail Blazers, which is a good sign.

JJ Redick excited about what this Lakers team can be

Despite all of the key players that have been in and out of the lineup, the Lakers have managed to start the season 6-2 and have now won four straight. Everyone is playing hard and contributing on a nightly basis, leaving head coach JJ Redick excited about what this team can accomplish as they continue to get healthy and build some chemistry.

“Yeah, that’s what I mean by the connectivity. We’ve got a good group,” Redick said after the win over the Trail Blazers. “I’m excited about this group and what we could potentially be. I’m excited about the group, and his teammates loved it. The bench was awesome tonight, our huddles were awesome. Just again, expecting that we’re going to win. I thought our guys had that all night.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!