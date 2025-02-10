Lakers Injury Report: Luka Doncic Questionable Vs. Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Monday night’s game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena and Luka Doncic is listed as questionable ahead of what is expected to be his highly-anticipated team debut.

Doncic has been out since Christmas Day with a left calf strain and took his time before returning to ensure he was 100% healthy. The original expectation was he would debut this past Saturday against the Indiana Pacers, but the organization instead decided to give the star a couple of extra days until Monday.

ESPN announced it will be televising the Lakers’ game against the Jazz in anticipation of Doncic’s debut, so they are hoping it will actually be happening this time. ESPN also picked up the game against the Pacers and although Doncic and LeBron James didn’t end up playing, they were treated to a career night from Austin Reaves.

Elsewhere on the Lakers’ injury report, Maxi Kleber (right foot fracture) and Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) remain out while James (left ankle soreness) is questionable and Reaves (left elbow contusion) is probable. After the Lakers’ trade with the Charlotte Hornets was rescinded, Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish are back on the roster and the former is questionable while the latter is out.

The Lakers coming into their game against the Jazz winners of five straight and playing some of their best basketball of the season. Integrating a player like Doncic is never easy, but with the collective IQ of him, James, Reaves and JJ Redick, the Lakers shouldn’t have any issues against a tanking Utah team if they all play.

LeBron James can’t wait to share floor with Luka Doncic

With Luka Doncic potentially making his Lakers debut on Monday against the Utah Jazz, he will share the floor with LeBron James for the first time in what will be a historic moment. And one person who can’t contain his excitement about it is LeBron himself.

“I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait,” LeBron said. “Everything that I do on the floor, he just has the ability to do it or even do it better. That’s how great he is. Even at a young age, at 25, he’s such a unique player, special player, generational talent. So be super appreciative to be able to share the floor with him and then watch him do his thing.”

James has played with a lot of great players in his career, but as he said, Doncic is a generational talent entering his prime so it will be exciting to see what this duo can accomplish together.

