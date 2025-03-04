Lakers Injury Report Vs. Pelicans: Austin Reaves, Jordan Goodwin, Luka Doncic, LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Tuesday night’s game against the New Orleans and Austin Reaves (right calf strain) and Luka Doncic (right knee contusion) are questionable while LeBron James (left foot injury management) is probable.

Additionally, Jordan Goodwin (right ankle sprain), Rui Hachimura (left patella tendinopathy) and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) remain out.

It looks like the Lakers could be short-handed once again on Tuesday, although that hasn’t been an issue in recent weeks as they’ve won six straight games, including back-to-back against the L.A. Clippers at home.

While JJ Redick didn’t sound concerned about either Reaves or Goodwin when they got hurt in the first game against the Clippers, the Lakers will surely be cautious with both to ensure they are 100% before returning and their injuries don’t linger.

So if one or both are forced to miss another game or two, and Goodwin is for sure out in this one, then other Lakers players will need to continue stepping up. Gabe Vincent got the start for Reaves on Sunday and had a quality two-way game while Dalton Knecht had his best game off the bench in L.A.’s win.

The Lakers’ depth has been overlooked for much of the season, but Dorian Finney-Smith has been drawing attention to it as the wins keep stacking up. While James and Doncic are playing at a high level as the Lakers’ superstars, they cannot do it alone and their supporting cast deserves a ton of credit during this recent stretch.

If this team is gonna do any damage in the postseason then they will need to rely on that depth, which means getting back to full strength will be essential for Redick’s team.

The good news is that all of their current injuries are short-term ailments outside of Kleber, who could even return before the end of the regular season.

Luka Doncic ‘good’ after bumping knees in Lakers win over Clippers

Luka Doncic was forced back to the locker room in the first quarter against the Clippers after getting fouled hard by Kris Dunn. He revealed that they bumped knees and even though he was laboring a bit to finish out the game, Doncic is not concerned.

“It was on the fall, I think,” Doncic said, referring to when he was fouled has by Dunn late in the first quarter. “Just a little tight. But then I got kneed in the knee. Third straight game in the same spot, so kind of struggle on that right leg. But I’m good.”

Doncic is listed as questionable against the Pelicans, so his status will be worth monitoring.

