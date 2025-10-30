Lakers Injury Update: Adou Thiero Cleared For Live On-Court Contact Work

The Los Angeles Lakers announced rookie forward Adou Thiero has been cleared for live on-court contact work. The next progression in his recovery from a knee injury will be five-on-five activities. He will be integrated into Lakers team practice over the next week, including with the South Bay Lakers.

Thiero suffered the injury late in his final season at Arkansas and though he was able to return for the NCAA Tournament it was clear he was not 100 percent. Thiero underwent a procedure for his knee that forced him to miss Summer League and the start of training camp, so the medial staff is understandably slow playing his return.

So far, there have been no setbacks in the recovery process so it stands to reason that Thiero could be on the court playing games at some point next month.

Los Angeles is high on Thiero’s long-term potential as they traded up twice in the 2025 NBA Draft to select the forward. Thiero fell in the draft largely due to his shaky jumper, but he graded out as one of the best overall athletes in his draft class. The current roster doesn’t have many high-fly acts, but Thiero fits the mold as an athletic wing that can fly up and down the floor.

The Lakers could use Thiero’s services as the parent roster is incredibly banged up. LeBron James and Luka Doncic remain out due to sciatica and finger injuries, respectively, while Marcus Smart and Gabe Vincent are also missing. Jaxson Hayes was able to return against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the Lakers have been forced to rely on younger players like Nick Smith Jr. and Bronny James to soak up minutes.

It would be unfair to ask too much of Thiero right away, but the Lakers simply need bodies to help them get through the early part of the season. They would also be valuable reps for the rookie, but for now the focus is on getting him 100 percent healthy.

Adou Thiero willing to play in the G League

Adou Thiero represents real upside at the wing position as the current version of the Lakers doesn’t have anyone with his freak athleticism. Thiero’s shown flashes of being a credible defender as well, so he is a worthy prospect to have develop in the background.

Thiero’s going to have a tough road to earn NBA minutes, but he’s said he’s willing to play in the G League. Reps with the South Bay Lakers will go a long way in his development and hopefully pay dividends with the parent team at some point.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!