Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis Discusses Ankle Tweak Against Timberwolves; Expects To Play Against Rockets

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers have been rolling since the trade deadline and they put together one of their best halves so far, coming back from double digits to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in a pivotal game for seeding.

Los Angeles is now the proud owner of the No. 7 seed and they couldn’t have done it without Anthony Davis, who had another monster two-way performance. Davis led all scorers and rebounders with 38 and 17, respectively, while flexing on Minnesota’s twin towers in Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert in the process.

However, there was a scary moment in the third quarter as Davis came down on Wenyen Gabriel’s foot and turned his left ankle. The star looked to be in serious pain and had to be helped to the bench. Fortunately, he managed to remain in the game and somehow even found a way to be even more effective on the floor.

Afterward, Davis revealed he wasn’t planning on coming out and explained how he was able to keep playing, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I knew I was going to play regardless. Just that initial tweak, a little bit of pain and throbbing and stuff. Just let it kinda calm down, but I didn’t want to stay too long and then it kinda throbs more. Tied the shoes up tighter and just kinda played off adrenaline until the end of the game and then was able to get some treatment. But I’ll be fine.”

With only one day off before their game against the Houston Rockets, most thought Davis would be held out. However, he shut that notion down when asked if he would play on Sunday:

“Oh, hell yeah. Yeah.”

There are only five games left in the 2022-23 season, so having Davis available for most if not all of them is almost a requirement for them to win out. Los Angeles has a shot at the No. 6 seed still, so hearing Davis will play against the Rockets is encouraging to say the least.

However, his status will ultimately come down to how he feels in the next couple of days. The Lakers have proven to be extremely cautious with their players, so it’ll be a wait-and-see situation.

Anthony Davis believes Lakers have everything they need to make playoff run

At full health, Los Angeles looks like a serious threat to any team in the playoffs. In fact, Davis believes the roster has enough to make a run in the postseason.

