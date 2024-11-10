Lakers News: JJ Redick Told Anthony Davis To Win MVP This Season

There is no denying that Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is the best or one of the best two-way centers in the league right now. That is especially apparent whenever Davis misses time as L.A.’s team defense drops tremendously along with missing 25-30 points a contest.

Despite being in the upper echelon of players currently, the Lakers star has lacked traction when it comes to end-of-season awards. Hopefully, this year is the year, as Davis is off to a great start to his 2024-25 campaign.

With a new head coach in JJ Redick, there was hope that he can put the big man in position to score easily. As a first-time coach in the NBA, Redick talked with Davis before the season about wanting to empower him to win awards.

After the Lakers’ recent win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Redick clarified exactly what he told Davis before the season.

“To win the MVP,” Redick said.

The former Kentucky Wildcat is putting up MVP numbers so far by averaging 32.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, two blocks and 1.4 steals. He is currently leading the league in scoring while playing his usual exceptional defense for the Lakers.

While Davis is in early consideration for the MVP award, he is not focused on winning individual awards this season.

“Not really,” Davis said when asked if he is trying to win MVP. “My mindset has just been going out there and playing basketball. He (Coach JJ Redick) has done a good job of putting me in spots to be successful and my teammates have done a good job of getting me the ball where I’m most comfortable. Obviously, they’re encouraging me to try to go get it but I’m still continuously trying to play the right way. If it happens, it happens. But I’m more about wins and trying to compete for a championship. The rest of that stuff will take care of itself.”

Playing for the Lakers means that the only expectation is winning championships, not MVPs. It is noble to see that Davis is not concerned about getting recognition for what he does because at the end of day his production speaks for itself.

However, in order to shift the narrative and get Davis the recognition he deserves, the Lakers need to pick up wins and build positive momentum throughout the season. Should L.A. be a top-four seed in a competitive Western Conference, Davis will certainly at least be in consideration for MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

Anthony Davis explains dominant offensive start

Now more than ever, the Lakers need Anthony Davis with LeBron James on the verge of turning 40-years-old. It seems that Davis understands what is at stake this season and he explained what has led to his dominant offensive start.

