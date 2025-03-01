Lakers News

Lakers Injury Update: Austin Reaves Ruled Out Vs. Clippers With Right Calf Soreness

Daniel Starkand
3 Min Read
Austin Reaves, Lakers
Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) shoots the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Austin Reaves was ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the L.A. Clippers due to right calf soreness, the team announced.

Reaves played just nine minutes in the first quarter, scoring six points with a block on 2-of-4 shooting from deep. He was then forced to head back to the locker room before eventually being ruled out for the night.

The injury does not come at an ideal time considering another Lakers starer in Rui Hachimura also recently went down with a knee injury. If Reaves is forced to miss any time then the Lakers will be down two starters until he and Hachimura is able to return.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Reaves will get an MRI on Saturday to determine the severity of the injury:

In the meantime, the Lakers were going for their fifth straight win when they hosted the Clippers on Friday night. Their next games will be on Sunday against the Clippers again at Crypto.com Arena.

In the absence of such a key piece like Reaves, it will be a group effort to pick up the slack on both ends of the floor with Gabe Vincent, Jordan Goodwin and Dalton Knecht all likely getting extended minutes at the guard position alongside Luka Doncic.

Luka Doncic excited to play with Austin Reaves more

It remains to be seen how much time Austin Reaves will miss with this calf injury, if any, but the Lakers were just starting to build some solid chemistry after the acquisition of Luka Doncic. The new Lakers star is enjoying playing with Reaves and is looking forward to sharing the court with him more.

“It doesn’t surprise me. I’ve been watching him a lot,” Doncic said of Reaves’ success. “When we played them, it was hard to guard him. He’s just a different guy. He’s one of those guys that just makes a difference from him being on the court. So I’m very excited to get some playing time with him.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:
By Daniel Starkand
Daniel Starkand is a graduate from Chapman University with a degree in journalism and broadcast journalism. He grew up in Burbank, Calif. and played baseball at Burbank High and his first two years at Chapman. Along with serving as the managing editor for LakersNation.com, Daniel also serves as a senior writer, editor and social media manager for DodgerBlue.com Contact: daniel@mediumlargela.com