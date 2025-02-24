Lakers News: Luka Doncic Excited To Play With Austin Reaves More

The Los Angeles Lakers had one of their most impressive wins of the season over the weekend when they defeated the Denver Nuggets, 123-100, on the road.

It was only the Lakers’ second win in their last 15 meetings with the Nuggets. L.A. never trailed Denver at any point in the game and received significant contributions from several players, including Austin Reaves.

The fourth-year guard scored 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go along with seven assists, four rebounds and one block.

Luka Doncic, who had his first breakout performance with the Lakers in the same game, believes Reaves makes a big difference when he is on the court and is excited to play with him more.

“It doesn’t surprise me. I’ve been watching him a lot,” Doncic said of Reaves’ success. “When we played them, it was hard to guard him. He’s just a different guy. He’s one of those guys that just makes a difference from him being on the court. So I’m very excited to get some playing time with him.”

Doncic’s comments come after Markieff Morris, who was acquired by the Lakers in the same blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks, said Reaves is a future All-Star.

Reaves is enjoying a career year while thriving in an increased role as a primary creator. Through 50 games this season, he is averaging 19.2 points, 6.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in nearly 35 minutes of action.

Reaves has additionally received praise from LeBron James, who noted that he saw greatness in 26-year-old from the start of his NBA career.

Luka Doncic: Lakers have team to win NBA championship

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 32 points on 10-of-22 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, seven assists, foul steals and a block in the Lakers’ win over the Nuggets.

LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura also combined for 69 points, while the team had a good game plan to limit Nikola Jokic.

The Lakers’ all-around performance offered a glimpse of how dominant they can be when everyone is on the same page. “Our goal is to win the championship, that’s our only goal,” Doncic said when asked how far the team can go.

“And I think we have the team for that. Obviously the chemistry with me and the guys is gonna take a little time but as you saw today, I think it’s getting better and better.”

With a three-headed monster in Doncic, James and Reaves, there’s no telling what the ceiling of this Lakers team can be.

