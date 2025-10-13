Lakers Injury Update: Chris Mañon Unlikely To Play In Preseason Due To Ankle Sprain

The Los Angeles Lakers have been without some key players during the preseason, although that is going to change with Luka Doncic and Marcus Smart expected to make their debuts on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns.

With only three preseason games remaining though, other injured players like Maxi Kleber and Adou Thiero may not get a chance to suit up in exhibition games. That’s in addition to LeBron James, who will miss time to begin the regular season as well.

One other player that has been noticeably absent from the lineup is rookie Chris Mańon, who is dealing with an ankle sprain and unlikely to play in the preseason, per Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group:

JJ Redick says Chris Mañon suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain and it's "very unlikely" he'll play during the preseason. — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) October 13, 2025

The Lakers signed Mañon to a two-way contract earlier this offseason after his standout performance with the Golden State Warriors in Summer League. The Lakers saw it up close in the first game of the California Classic when he had eight points, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a Warriors victory.

Overall, Mañon averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in seven Summer League games for the Warriors.

Mañon was known for his defensive ability during his collegiate career, averaging two steals per game in four seasons, the first three at Cornell University and last at Vanderbilt. He was an All-Ivy League First Team selection in his junior season and once he moved into the starting lineup for Vanderbilt as a senior, his impact showed once again.

As a starter, Mañon averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. His shooting will need to be developed as he shot just 30.4% from 3-point range for his career, but his ability to defend multiple positions and make winning plays on both ends of the court makes him stand out.

Considering he is entering his rookie season though, it makes sense for the Lakers to be cautious to ensure the ankle issue doesn’t linger throughout the year. Once Mañon is back to 100% health, he will likely get reps at the G League level to get up to speed before potentially being a rotation option for the Lakers.

Deandre Ayton taking pride in being Lakers starting center

One player who has been on the floor this preseason is Deandre Ayton, who is enjoying his new role and taking pride in playing for the Lakers.

“Just really changing the narrative of protecting the rim on the defensive end. JJ has really put an emphasis that he wants his bigs protecting the rim so I’m just trying to be a big part of that. Let the world know and the league know that I’m the Lakers center and I’m the anchor of the defense,” Ayton said.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!