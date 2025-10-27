Lakers Injury Update: Gabe Vincent Ruled Out Vs. Kings With Left Ankle Sprain

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that point guard Gabe Vincent has been ruled out on Sunday night’s game with a left ankle sprain after rolling it early in the third quarter.

With James also injured, Vincent was put in the Lakers’ starting lineup to begin the season to add some defensive toughness, ball-handling and shooting.

He was chasing after a Kings player when he appeared to roll his ankle on teammate Deandre Ayton. Vincent immediately went back to the locker room and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of Sunday night’s game.

The Lakers will be back on the court on Monday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers in the second night of a back-to-back. If Vincent isn't able to go, which is reasonable to expect given the short turnaround, then the Lakers will have to dig deep into their bench to fill out their rotation which is obviously not ideal this early in the year.

Gabe Vincent is ‘all-in’ on 2025-26 Lakers

The Lakers have high expectations going into this season and Gabe Vincent is embracing them, recently stating that he is all-in on the team.

“I’m all in on Laker basketball. I’m all in on this team,” Vincent said before the season opener against the Golden State Warriors. “They’ll get everything I have to offer … I’ll be pouring everything into it because I’m trying to win.”

