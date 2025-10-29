Lakers Injury Update: Jaxson Hayes Available, Marcus Smart Ruled Out Vs. Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers will be getting one important player back for their early-season rematch with the Minnesota Timberwolves as Jaxson Hayes will be returning to the court after dealing with left patellar tendinopathy. Marcus Smart, however, has been downgraded to out for the contest as he continues to deal with a right quad contusion.

Head coach JJ Redick spoke about being hopeful to get both Smart and Hayes back for this game as the Lakers are extremely shorthanded due to injuries. Hayes’ return is certainly needed as the backup center’s absence has forced the Lakers to turn to small-ball lineups when Deandre Ayton needs a break. His energy and finishing ability will be greatly welcomed against a Timberwolves team that will surely be looking for revenge.

Smart remaining out for this game means Austin Reaves will be relied upon heavily as the Lakers primary scorer and creator. Reaves has been unbelievable in the last two contests since Luka Doncic (left finger sprain, left leg contusion) was put on the shelf, following up his 51-point night against the Sacramento Kings with 41 against the Portland Trail Blazers. But turnovers were an issue for Reaves in the latter contest as he committed eight with a feisty Blazers defense focusing in on him.

The Timberwolves, likewise, have an outstanding perimeter defenders in Jaden McDaniels and without Doncic, LeBron James (right sciatica), Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) or Smart to help relieve some of that pressure, it could be tough for Reaves once again. Jake LaRavia did a solid job of helping out as a secondary creator against Portland, but Redick will likely look towards Bronny James and Nick Smith Jr. once again for a boost.

Additionally, both Maxi Kleber (abdominal muscle strain) and rookie Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery) remain out with neither having been able to suit up yet this season. Both are nearing their times to be re-evaluated, however, and hopefully they will soon be able to make their season debuts for the Lakers.

Mid-November return for Lakers’ LeBron James remains likely

Lakers superstar LeBron James has also yet to suit up this season and when news initially came out that he would be out due to this bout with sciatica, it was reported that they were targeting a return for mid-November. Now as the month of October nears its end, it remains likely that James will be able to take the court around that time.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!