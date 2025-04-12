Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James Is ‘Fine’ After Appearing To Tweak Groin Against Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James clinched a spot in the playoffs after their emotionally-charged win against the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week, but entered their Friday night matchup against the Houston Rockets with a chance to secure the third seed.

Unlike the Lakers, the Rockets had no reason to play their regulars after wrapping up the second seed and they understandably sat most of them. Meanwhile, Los Angeles rolled out their entire rotation including James was deemed probable for the contest.

Although the Rockets were able to keep pace in the first quarter, the Lakers eventually broke the game open behind efficient shooting nights from Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. L.A. wound up winning 140-109, though there was some major concern mid game as James checked out early due to what appeared to be a groin injury.

After the game, head coach JJ Redick gave a positive update regarding James’ health and status.

JJ Redick says LeBron James is “fine” despite leaving the game after appearing to tweak his groin. Dan Woike on the L.A. Times was also able to confirm that James is not dealing with an injury:

Can confirm, he indeed celebrated the Reaves step back by moonwalking back to the bench. No one worried about James suffering an injury that I spoke with https://t.co/Ttz3w2ZXT7 — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 12, 2025

James was forced to miss about two weeks of action last month due to a left groin strain, so there was obvious cause to be concerned about this latest injury. Fortunately, though, James appears to have avoided disaster and it never seemed too serious as he was seen laughing and joking on the bench when the game was out of reach.

With James nursing a groin injury, it’s widely expected that he and most of the regulars in the rotation will be rested on Sunday for the 2024-25 season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers. Los Angeles has nothing left to play for, so getting more rest and healthy is the main priority for the team.

For James, he should happily take all the off days he can get given he’s played the majority of the regular season and will be tasked to lead the team through what will hopefully be a deep postseason run. James understands what it takes to get his body ready for the rigors of playoff basketball, so this upcoming break should be good for him and the Lakers.

LeBron James excited for extra rest with Lakers avoiding Play-In Tournament

For multiple years, LeBron James and the Lakers have been subject to earn their postseason spot through the Play-In Tournament. While James and company have been historically successful in Play-In Tournament games, the superstar admitted he’s excited for the extra rest this year.

