Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James Upgraded To Questionable Against Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that star LeBron James has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

James has been out for more than four weeks with a tendon injury in his right foot and will have an opportunity to potentially return against the Bulls depending on how the foot feels when he tests it out pregame.

The expectation was that James would not return until the final few games of the regular season at the earliest, but it appears his foot is progressing quicker than expected. He was originally upgraded to “doubtful” on Saturday night and is now considered “questionable,” showing that he is making some serious progress.

The Lakers have done well to stay afloat and actually move up in the standings in James’ absence, going 8-5 including winning their last three. L.A. is now in the Play-In Tournament if the season ended today and could potentially move up even further if they finish the season strong.

Given how late in the season it is though, James and the Lakers cannot afford any setbacks at this point, so they will make sure he is absolutely healthy enough to play before making that determination.

Every game is super important for L.A. though, so having LeBron back in the lineup would certainly be a huge boost.

After Sunday’s game, the Lakers have two days off before playing the Bulls again in Chicago on Wednesday. That would allow James a couple of days of rest before playing again, which would be ideal considering his foot will likely be sore if he plays on Sunday.

Davis gave Walker his flowers for stepping up

One of the players who stepped up for the Lakers in James’ absence was Lonnie Walker IV as despite being out of the rotation the last few weeks, he got minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night and made the most of it with 20 points in the victory.

After the game, Anthony Davis was seen talking to Walker on the court and the latter revealed that his teammate was just giving him flowers for his outstanding performance in a big, important game.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!