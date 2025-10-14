Lakers Injury Update: Maxi Kleber Participated In Stay-Ready Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have not been fully healthy at any point during training camp for the 2025-26 season. LeBron James has been the biggest name missing, but players like Marcus Smart, Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and more have all missed time due to lingering injuries from the summer or last season.

Kleber has played in only one game since being traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers in the Doncic deal. He suffered a foot fracture last season that held him out until the very last playoff game that ended L.A.’s season. Then he suffered a quadriceps injury that has held him out during the preseason.

But in one of the first pieces of good news surrounding Kleber since joining the Lakers, he appears to be on a path towards returning given his involvement in practice, according to Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group:

JJ Redick said that Maxi Kleber participated in today's stay-ready game. — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) October 13, 2025

Kleber playing in the stay-ready game does not necessarily mean that he’s ready for full game action with the Lakers in their next preseason game. However, it does mean that he is able to play in competitive scrimmages, putting him one step closer towards game action.

It’s unclear exactly what role a healthy Kleber would play for the Lakers this season, but if he can be a stretch big that gives L.A. some different looks at center beyond Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes, then JJ Redick would certainly be happy with that.

At this stage, Kleber’s $11 million expiring contract seems more likely to be filler in a potential outgoing trade than it would be to help the Lakers win games this season.

Luka Doncic emphasizes next man up mentality for Lakers

Luka Doncic came into this season as the No. 1 option for the Lakers, but there was an expectation that LeBron James would be his co-star. Unfortunately, James is expected to miss time with a sciatica on his right side and now it elevates Doncic’s responsibilities even more to begin the year.

As a 26-year-old, Doncic is no stranger to leading a team in production, but it is completely different doing so in a Lakers jersey. But, with new additions in Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart, the Lakers players should help make the Slovenian star’s life a little bit easier.

It stings to lose a four-time champion before the regular season starts, and Doncic discussed what the Lakers can do to make up for LeBron’s absence.

