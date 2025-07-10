Lakers Merch Part Of ‘BLACKPINK In Your Area’ Collab Between Fanatics, Complex And Mitchell & Ness

K-pop group BLACKPINK partnered with Fanatics, Complex and Mitchell & Ness for a limited-edition capsule of clothing that features the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers and more sports teams from Chicago and New York.

The sports collaboration, a first for BLACKPINK, takes their signature aesthetic and blends it with the traditions of MLB and the NBA to create a collection that combines music, fashion and sports.

Along with the Dodgers and Lakers, the collection features BLACKPINK’s signature flair on jerseys, hoodies, t-shirts and hats for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, New York Knicks and New York Mets.

The release comes on the heels of BLACKPINK recently beginning their 2025 Deadline World Tour in Goyang, South Korea. Tour dates include playing at SoFi Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, Soldier Field in Chicago on July 18, and Citi Field on July 26 and 27.

Lakers part of the 'BLACKPINK in your area' collab between Fanatics, Complex and Mitchell & Ness 👀 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pclx7mulQw — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) July 10, 2025

BLACKPINK, an all-girl K-pop group composed of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, has emerged as one of the biggest global acts.

Complex and Fanatics previously partnered with renowned artist Takashi Murakami on a limited-edition capsule that highlighted the Dodgers and Cubs beginning the 2025 season with the Tokyo Series.

Where to buy BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA League Collection

Items released online Tuesday morning at Complex.com, Fanatics.com and the Fanatics App, MitchellandNess.com, MLBShop.com and NBA.com.

Complex pop-ups BLACKPINK x Lakers collection

The collection is also going to be available for customers to shop in-person at Fanatics x Complex pop-ups in Los Angeles (July 11-13) and New York (July 25-27).

Complex LA is located at 433 N Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90048, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT during the three days.

Complex NY (620 Broadway, New York, NY 10012) will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET for its designated BLACKPINK shopping days.

