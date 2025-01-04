Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Receives Presidential Medal Of Freedom Award

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson was awarded the Presidental Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden in a ceremony on Saturday at the White House.

Biden bestowed the honor to 19 of the most famous names in politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy and science. The recipients have made “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” the White House said.

Johnson took to social media after the ceremony to express his excitement and gratitude for the latest of many outstanding accomplishments and recognitions in his life.

I am so humbled and overwhelmed with emotion right now. It is an absolute honor and privilege that President Joe Biden selected me for the esteemed Presidential Medal of Freedom award. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that this kid from Lansing, MI would one day… pic.twitter.com/3gFsus16cA — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 4, 2025

“I am so humbled and overwhelmed with emotion right now,” Johnson wrote. “It is an absolute honor and privilege that President Joe Biden selected me for the esteemed Presidential Medal of Freedom award. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that this kid from Lansing, MI would one day grow up and receive one of the highest civilian awards of the United States.

“To be in the company of so many remarkable individuals is both humbling and inspiring. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to President Biden for his leadership and for recognizing the contributions of so many who are working to make a difference in our nation, especially inner cities of America, and across the world.

“This award is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who has helped me become the person and businessman I am today—my parents Earvin Sr. and Christine, wife Cookie, my kids Andre, EJ and Elisa; my brothers and sisters, friends, mentors, and colleagues. It also belongs to everyone who has dedicated themselves to the causes of freedom, justice, and equality.

“I accept this honor with a deep sense of responsibility. It serves as a reminder of the work still ahead and the change we can all help bring about! I promise to keep working to make a positive difference for our country and the world.”

During and after his playing career, Johnson has done a ton of philanthropic work in the community, including advocatin for HIV/AIDS prevention. Magic is a legend on and off the court, so it’s great to see him receive this honor from President Biden.

It has been an exceptional few months for Magic Johnson as he is a part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the World Series in October.

He is also a part owner of the Washington Commanders, who are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

